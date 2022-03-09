Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm and DePaul Blue Demons square off in Big East Tournament

DePaul Blue Demons (15-17, 6-14 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-14, 8-11 Big East) New York; Wednesday,…

DePaul Blue Demons (15-17, 6-14 Big East) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (17-14, 8-11 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm play in the Big East Tournament against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Red Storm are 12-7 in home games. Saint John’s (NY) averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Blue Demons are 6-14 against conference opponents. DePaul is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. DePaul won 99-94 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Javon Freeman-Liberty led DePaul with 39 points, and Julian Champagnie led Saint John’s (NY) with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Posh Alexander is averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Red Storm. Champagnie is averaging 18.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Saint John’s (NY).

David Jones is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Blue Demons. Freeman-Liberty is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 84.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.