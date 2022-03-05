RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Saddler's clutch play lifts…

Saddler’s clutch play lifts Southern past Alabama A&M 50-49

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 9:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 13 points and his three-point play with one second to go lifted Southern past Alabama A&M 50-49 on Saturday.

Tyrone Lyons added 12 points for the Jaguars, who held the Bulldogs to 28.3 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Southern opponent.

Terrell Williams had eight rebounds for Southern (17-13, 11-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jalen Johnson had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-17, 10-8), whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Garrett Hicks added 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Jaguars improved to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Southern defeated Alabama A&M 73-64 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up