RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Sacramento State meets Idaho…

Sacramento State meets Idaho in Big Sky Tournament

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Idaho Vandals (9-21, 6-14 Big Sky) vs. Sacramento State Hornets (10-17, 6-14 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento State Hornets take on the Idaho Vandals in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Hornets are 5-8 in home games. Sacramento State has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Vandals are 6-14 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Sacramento State won the last matchup 83-51 on Feb. 25. Bryce Fowler scored 23 to help lead Sacramento State to the victory, and Mikey Dixon scored 13 points for Idaho.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Komagum is averaging 6.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Fowler is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Rashad Smith is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 10.2 points. Trevante Anderson is shooting 46.3% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up