Sacramento State Hornets face the Idaho Vandals in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho Vandals (9-21, 6-14 Big Sky) vs. Sacramento State Hornets (10-17, 6-14 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento State Hornets and Idaho Vandals square off in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Hornets have gone 5-8 at home. Sacramento State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Akili Evans averaging 1.5.

The Vandals have gone 6-14 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Sacramento State won the last matchup 83-51 on Feb. 25. Bryce Fowler scored 23 to help lead Sacramento State to the victory, and Mikey Dixon scored 13 points for Idaho.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fowler is averaging 18.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

Dixon is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Vandals. Rashad Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

