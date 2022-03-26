RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | How would war crimes be prosecuted? | Live updates | How to help
S. Utah beats Portland 77-66 in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 8:34 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III had 20 points as Southern Utah topped Portland 77-66 in the second round of The Basketball Classic on Saturday.

Marquis Moore had 15 points for Southern Utah (23-11).

Tyler Robertson had 27 points for the Pilots (19-15). Chris Austin added 21 points. Chika Nduka had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

