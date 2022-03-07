CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » S. Dakota St. routs…

S. Dakota St. routs South Dakota 83-60 in Summit semifinal

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 9:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State romped past South Dakota 83-60 in the Summit League Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 18 points for South Dakota State (29-4). Zeke Mayo added 13 points. Luke Appel had eight rebounds.

South Dakota State scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points for the Coyotes (19-12). Mason Archambault added 10 points. Hunter Goodrick had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Haines taps IC veteran to serve as chief information officer

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up