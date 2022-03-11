Rutgers hosts Murray and No. 24 Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (23-9, 12-8 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iowa Hawkeyes (23-9, 12-8 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -7; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Iowa visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Keegan Murray scored 26 points in Iowa’s 112-76 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 14-3 in home games. Rutgers is 8-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Hawkeyes have gone 12-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa leads the Big Ten with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Murray averaging 13.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Scarlet Knights won 48-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 20. Ron Harper Jr. led the Scarlet Knights with 15 points, and Murray led the Hawkeyes with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is shooting 69.1% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Jordan Bohannon averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Murray is shooting 57.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 88.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.