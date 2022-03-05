CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Rowell carries California Baptist over Lamar 78-66

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:48 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Ty Rowell had a season-high 25 points as California Baptist topped Lamar 78-66 on Saturday.

Tre Armstrong had 11 points for California Baptist (17-14, 7-11 Western Athletic Conference). Taran Armstrong added 11 points and seven assists. Elijah Thomas had 10 points.

Lincoln Smith had 15 points for the Cardinals (2-27, 0-16), who have now lost 20 consecutive games. Jordyn Adams added 14 points. C.J. Roberts had 12 points.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. California Baptist defeated Lamar 83-61 on Feb. 10.

