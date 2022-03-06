Rogers carries UMBC over UMass Lowell 93-85 in OT Am East

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 4:35 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Darnell Rogers had 23 points as Maryland-Baltimore County beat UMass Lowell 93-85 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference tourney on Sunday.

Rogers hit 9 of 10 free throws. He added five steals.

After Allin Blunt tied the game with 35 seconds left in regulation, Max Brooks blocked a UMBC shot with 10 seconds to go but the River Hawks turned the ball over before getting off a winning attempt.

UMBC reeled off nine-straight points to break the game open in overtime.

Szymon Wojcik had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Maryland-Baltimore County (17-13). Keondre Kennedy added 17 points. L.J. Owens had 13 points.

Blunt scored a career-high 33 points and had seven rebounds for the River Hawks (15-16). Ayinde Hikim tied a career high with 22 points and had seven rebounds. Brooks had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

