RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Roddy scores 23 to…

Roddy scores 23 to lift Colorado St. past Boise St. 71-68

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 11:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — James Moors scored at the basket with just under a minute to play to give Colorado State the lead and Kendle Moore added two free throws as the Rams beat Boise State, 71-68 on Saturday night.

David Roddy had 23 points Moore had 19 points for Colorado State (24-4, 14-4 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Stevens added 12 points and seven assists.

Abu Kigab had 15 points and five assists for the Broncos (24-7, 15-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points. Max Rice had 11 points.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Colorado State defeated Boise State 77-74 on Feb. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Haines taps intelligence community veteran to serve as IC chief information officer

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Two small agencies win awards from Technology Modernization Fund board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up