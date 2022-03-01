CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Robinson’s sparks Fresno State past New Mexico 71-68

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 12:27 AM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 54 seconds remaining and finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds as Fresno State held off New Mexico 71-68 on Monday night.

Isaiah Hill had 13 points for the Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 Mountain West Conference). Anthony Holland added 10 points.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 27 points for the Lobos (12-18, 4-12). Jaelen House added 18 points. Javonte Johnson had nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lobos on the season. Fresno State defeated New Mexico 65-60 on Jan. 25.

