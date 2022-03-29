RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Robinson scores 20 to…

Robinson scores 20 to lift Fresno State over Southern Utah

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 12:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 20 points as Fresno State beat Southern Utah 67-48 in The Basketball Classic semifinals on Monday night.

Jordan Campbell had 11 points for Fresno State (22-13).

Maizen Fausett had nine points for the Thunderbirds (23-12).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

DoD budget contains big pay raise and largest research investment ever

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up