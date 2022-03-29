Robinson scores 20 to lift Fresno State over Southern Utah

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 20 points as Fresno State beat Southern Utah 67-48 in The Basketball Classic…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 20 points as Fresno State beat Southern Utah 67-48 in The Basketball Classic semifinals on Monday night.

Jordan Campbell had 11 points for Fresno State (22-13).

Maizen Fausett had nine points for the Thunderbirds (23-12).

