Robinson leads Fresno State against San Diego State

Fresno State Bulldogs (19-12, 8-9 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (21-7, 13-4 MWC)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 11:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego State -4.5; over/under is 113

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State takes on the San Diego State Aztecs after Orlando Robinson scored 31 points in Fresno State’s 69-67 overtime victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs are 14-1 in home games. San Diego State averages 66.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 8-9 in conference games. Fresno State ranks sixth in the MWC scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Robinson averaging 9.7.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. San Diego State won the last matchup 65-64 on March 4. Matt Bradley scored 26 to help lead San Diego State to the win, and Jordan Campbell scored 19 points for Fresno State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. Keshad Johnson is shooting 67.3% and averaging 6.3 points over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 70.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, six steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.