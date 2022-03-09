RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Rigoni, Jones spark Quinnipiac…

Rigoni, Jones spark Quinnipiac past Marist in MAAC tourney

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 12:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Rigoni had a season-high 26 points and Dezi Jones just missed a triple-double as Quinnipiac romped to a 77-52 victory over Marist in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Jones finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-seeded Bobcats (13-16). Matt Balanc had 18 points, while Kevin Marfo grabbed nine rebounds.

Quinnipiac posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Ricardo Wright had 14 points for the sixth-seeded Red Foxes (14-16). Jordan Jones added 12 points and Raheim Sullivan scored 10.

Quinnipiac advances to play No. 3 seed Siena in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

IRS plans to hire 10,000 workers to relieve massive backlog

House passes $1.5T omnibus spending deal seeking state of the federal workforce updates

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up