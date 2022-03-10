RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Rhoden helps Seton Hall edge Georgetown in Big East tourney

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 1:02 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Rhoden posted 17 points as Seton Hall slipped past Georgetown 57-53 in Big East Conference tournament first-round action on Wednesday night.

Myles Cale had 14 points for the sixth-seeded Pirates (21-9). Alexis Yetna added 11 rebounds, while Ike Obiagu blocked seven shots.

Aminu Mohammed had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the 11th-seeded Hoyas (6-25). Donald Carey and Collin Holloway both scored 11.

Seton Hall advances to play No. 3 seed Connecticut in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

