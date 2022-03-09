Rhode Island plays in A-10 Tournament against the Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (6-23, 1-16 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (14-15, 5-12 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (6-23, 1-16 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (14-15, 5-12 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -9; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Rhode Island Rams and Duquesne Dukes play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams have gone 10-5 in home games. Rhode Island scores 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Dukes are 1-16 in A-10 play. Duquesne has a 2-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rams won 70-54 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Ishmael El-Amin led the Rams with 21 points, and Kevin Easley Jr. led the Dukes with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhi Mitchell is averaging 10 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Rams. Makhel Mitchell is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 6.1 points and 0.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 84.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.7 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.