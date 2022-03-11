Rhode Island fires coach David Cox after 4 seasons

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island coach David Cox was fired Friday after four seasons that included losing records the…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island coach David Cox was fired Friday after four seasons that included losing records the past two years.

Athletic director Thorr Bjorn announced the decision hours less than 24 hours after Richmond eliminated the Rams in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

The Rams finished 15-16 and 5-12 in the A-1O this season.

Cox, who had two years left on his contract, went 64-55 overall and 34-36 in conference play.

“This is not a decision I take lightly, but a change is necessary,” Bjorn said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for David, and I wish nothing but the best for him and his family.”

The Rams failed to make the NCAA Tournament under Cox.

“It is disappointing news as I had hoped and expected to return to finish the job I started four years ago. But I respect the decision and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Cox said.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.