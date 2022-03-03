CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Reynolds, Papas lift Monmouth over Quinnipiac 75-72

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 9:57 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Shavar Reynolds Jr. finished with 17 points and six assists and George Papas added 16 points and eight rebounds to help Monmouth hold off Quinnipiac 75-72 on Thursday night.

Walker Miller had 10 points for the Hawks (19-11, 11-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Papas sank two free throws with 3 seconds left to preserve the win. Dezi Jones missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Quinnipiac.

Jones scored a season-high 26 points for the Bobcats (12-15, 7-12), who have lost five straight. Matt Balanc added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Marfo had seven rebounds.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats for the season. Monmouth defeated Quinnipiac 76-63 on Feb. 6.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

