CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Reynolds II carries Saint…

Reynolds II carries Saint Joseph’s past Rhode Island 70-60

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had a season-high 27 points as Saint Joseph’s ended its seven-game losing streak, topping Rhode Island 70-60 on Saturday.

Jordan Hall had 15 points and eight rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (11-18, 5-13 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Malik Martin had 11 points and six rebounds for the Rams (14-15, 5-12). Ishmael Leggett added six rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Rams. Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up