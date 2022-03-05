CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Rai carries Dartmouth over Harvard 76-54

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:05 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Aaryn Rai had 13 points and 13 rebounds to lift Dartmouth to a 76-54 win over Harvard on Saturday.

Brendan Barry had 19 points for Dartmouth (9-16, 6-8 Ivy League). Taurus Samuels added 15 points. Dame Adelekun had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Noah Kirkwood had 19 points for the Crimson (13-13, 5-9). Kale Catchings added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Big Green leveled the season series against the Crimson. Harvard defeated Dartmouth 60-59 on Jan. 17.

