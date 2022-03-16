RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Radford leads Texas A&M…

Radford leads Texas A&M past Alcorn State 74-62 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 1:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds to lift Texas A&M, still stung by missing the NCAA Tournament, to a 74-62 win over Alcorn State in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Wade Taylor IV and Hassan Diarra each had 12 points for Texas A&M (24-12). Quenton Jackson had 10 points.

Coach Buzz Williams began his postgame press conference with a statement lasting nearly eight minutes in which he questioned why the NCAA Tournament selection committee didn’t invite the Aggies, who had a strong finish before losing to Tennessee in the SEC championship game.

Williams said he was given no specific data, only generalities, and said there must be no bias in the process. He said Texas A&M’s exclusion “defies logic.”

“The process is obviously flawed and it is apparent that there is way more included that is unseen and unknown in the selection of the 36 at-large teams than what the public is made aware of,” Williams said. “Until there is complete transparency and accountability, the system will stay broken and this will continue to happen.”

Dominic Brewton scored a season-high 20 points for the Braves (17-17). Lenell Henry added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Oddyst Walker had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

EPA wants digitization and enterprise solutions for a hybrid workforce post-pandemic

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up