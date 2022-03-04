CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Quintana leads Loyola Marymount…

Quintana leads Loyola Marymount (CA) against BYU

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Loyola Marymount Lions (11-17, 3-12 WCC) vs. BYU Cougars (21-9, 9-6 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) visits the BYU Cougars after Joe Quintana scored 31 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 86-66 win against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 12-2 at home. BYU ranks second in the WCC in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Fousseyni Traore leads the Cougars with 8.4 boards.

The Lions are 3-12 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount (CA) is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Cougars won 79-59 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Te’Jon Lucas led the Cougars with 14 points, and Alex Merkviladze led the Lions with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Barcello averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Lucas is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for BYU.

Quintana is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.1 points. Eli Scott is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 77.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up