Quinnipiac visits Siena after Rigoni’s 26-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-16, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Siena Saints (15-13, 12-8 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (13-16, 7-13 MAAC) vs. Siena Saints (15-13, 12-8 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac visits the Siena Saints after Jacob Rigoni scored 26 points in Quinnipiac’s 77-52 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Saints are 8-5 on their home court. Siena is seventh in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Bobcats are 7-13 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Siena won 78-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Colby Rogers led Siena with 18 points, and Dezi Jones led Quinnipiac with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is averaging 14.1 points for the Saints. Anthony Gaines is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

Tyrese Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 52.5% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.