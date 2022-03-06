Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play the Northern Kentucky Norse in Horizon Tournament

Northern Kentucky Norse (19-11, 14-6 Horizon) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-10, 15-6 Horizon) Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (19-11, 14-6 Horizon) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-10, 15-6 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play in the Horizon Tournament against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Mastodons have gone 15-2 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is third in the Horizon scoring 74.7 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Norse are 14-6 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky leads the Horizon allowing just 65.6 points per game while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Northern Kentucky won the last meeting 59-49 on Jan. 29. Sam Vinson scored 17 to help lead Northern Kentucky to the win, and Bobby Planutis scored 18 points for Purdue Fort Wayne.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Godfrey is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 13.9 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Marques Warrick is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Norse. Vinson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 79.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Norse: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

