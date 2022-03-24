Purdue Boilermakers square off against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks in Sweet 16

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (21-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-7, 14-6 Big Ten) Philadelphia; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (21-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (29-7, 14-6 Big Ten)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers and Saint Peter’s Peacocks meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Boilermakers have gone 14-6 against Big Ten teams. Purdue scores 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Peacocks are 14-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Fousseyni Drame is averaging 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Peacocks. Daryl Banks III is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.