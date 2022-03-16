Providence Friars play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in first round of NCAA Tournament

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (30-4, 18-0 Summit) vs. Providence Friars (25-5, 14-3 Big East) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 12:40 p.m.…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (30-4, 18-0 Summit) vs. Providence Friars (25-5, 14-3 Big East)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Providence Friars and South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Friars’ record in Big East play is 14-3. Providence is 20-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jackrabbits are 18-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State is third in the Summit with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Horchler is averaging 9.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Friars. Jared Bynum is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Doug Wilson is averaging 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Scheierman is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

