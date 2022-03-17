RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Providence and South Dakota State meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (30-4, 18-0 Summit) vs. Providence Friars (25-5, 14-3 Big East)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Providence Friars play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Friars are 14-3 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East with 13.2 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 4.2.

The Jackrabbits’ record in Summit play is 18-0. South Dakota State is second in college basketball scoring 86.7 points per game while shooting 52.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Watson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Friars. Bynum is averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the past 10 games for Providence.

Doug Wilson is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

