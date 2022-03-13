Princeton Tigers take on the Yale Bulldogs in Ivy League Championship

Yale Bulldogs (18-11, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (23-5, 12-2 Ivy League) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Yale Bulldogs (18-11, 11-3 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (23-5, 12-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers face the Yale Bulldogs in the Ivy League Championship.

The Tigers have gone 13-1 at home. Princeton has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 in conference matchups. Yale is fifth in the Ivy League with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by EJ Jarvis averaging 2.1.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Princeton won the last meeting 81-75 on Feb. 20. Tosan Evbuomwan scored 26 to help lead Princeton to the win, and Azar Swain scored 18 points for Yale.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evbuomwan is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Jaelin Llewellyn is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Swain is averaging 19.1 points for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

