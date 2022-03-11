Princeton takes on Cornell in Ivy League Tournament

Cornell Big Red (15-10, 7-7 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (15-10, 7-7 Ivy League) vs. Princeton Tigers (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers and Cornell Big Red play in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Tigers are 13-1 on their home court. Princeton is the top team in the Ivy League averaging 37.0 points in the paint. Keeshawn Kellman leads the Tigers with 1.3.

The Big Red have gone 7-7 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell ranks third in the Ivy League shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Cornell won the last meeting 88-83 on Feb. 5. Chris Manon scored 22 to help lead Cornell to the victory, and Tosan Evbuomwan scored 27 points for Princeton.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Friberg averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Evbuomwan is averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Dean Noll is averaging 10.2 points for the Big Red. Manon is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

