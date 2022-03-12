RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russians push toward Kyiv | More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion | US slashes Russia trade status | How to support Ukraine
Princeton gets past Cornell 77-73 in Ivy League semifinal

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 2:38 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Jaelin Llewellyn scored 23 points and Tosan Evbuomwan added 21 points as Princeton narrowly beat Cornell 77-73 in the semifinals of the Ivy League tournament on Saturday.

Evbuomwan made a go-ahead layup with 36 seconds remaining and Ryan Langborg had two free throws with five seconds left as Princeton scored the final four points to advance to the championship game.

Llewellyn made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Evbuomwan also had six assists.

Ethan Wright had 12 points and six rebounds for Princeton (23-5). Matt Allocco added six rebounds.

Dean Noll had 13 points for the Big Red (15-11). Sarju Patel added 13 points. Nazir Williams had 12 points.

