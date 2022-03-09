Portland State Vikings play in Big Sky Tournament against the Idaho State Bengals

Idaho State Bengals (7-22, 5-15 Big Sky) vs. Portland State Vikings (12-16, 10-10 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 2 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (7-22, 5-15 Big Sky) vs. Portland State Vikings (12-16, 10-10 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings play the Idaho State Bengals in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Vikings are 7-7 in home games. Portland State is eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 30.6 rebounds. Khalid Thomas leads the Vikings with 6.4 boards.

The Bengals have gone 5-15 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Portland State won 73-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Thomas led Portland State with 27 points, and Tarik Cool led Idaho State with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Vikings. Ezekiel Alley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland State.

Cool is averaging 12.1 points for the Bengals. Jared Rodriguez is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.