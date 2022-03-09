RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Portland State beats Idaho State in Big Sky tourney

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 6:23 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Khalid Thomas registered 17 points as Portland State beat Idaho State 66-52 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Ezekiel Alley had 15 points for Portland State (13-16). Michael Carter III added 10 points.

Liam Sorensen had 14 points for the Bengals (7-23).

