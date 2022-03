POLL ALERT: Gonzaga lands at No. 1 in final AP Top 25 for 2nd straight year; top NCAA Tournament seeds ranked 1-4 The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Gonzaga lands at No. 1 in final AP Top 25 for 2nd straight year;…

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: Gonzaga lands at No. 1 in final AP Top 25 for 2nd straight year; top NCAA Tournament seeds ranked 1-4. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.