Pittsburgh Panthers and Boston College Eagles square off in ACC Tournament

Boston College Eagles (11-19, 6-14 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (11-20, 6-14 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers and Boston College Eagles meet in the ACC Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 8-11 in home games. Pittsburgh gives up 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-14 in conference play. Boston College has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Boston College won 69-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Makai Ashton-Langford led Boston College with 21 points, and Femi Odukale led Pittsburgh with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is averaging 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Mouhamadou Gueye is averaging 7.9 points and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. James Karnik is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

