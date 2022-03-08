RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Pittsburgh Panthers and Boston College Eagles meet in ACC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 2:02 AM

Boston College Eagles (11-19, 6-14 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (11-20, 6-14 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -2; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Panthers play the Boston College Eagles in the ACC Tournament.

The Panthers have gone 8-11 at home. Pittsburgh allows 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Eagles are 6-14 in conference games. Boston College gives up 68.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 69-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Makai Ashton-Langford led the Eagles with 21 points, and Femi Odukale led the Panthers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Hugley is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Ithiel Horton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles. James Karnik is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

