Pierre-Louis guides UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii 67-60

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis scored 16 points to lead UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii 67-60 on Thursday…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis scored 16 points to lead UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii 67-60 on Thursday night.

Amadou Sow had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (16-10, 9-6 Big West Conference), who have won five straight. Miles Norris added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kamaka Hepa had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-10, 11-5). Jerome Desrosiers added 15 points. JoVon McClanahan had 13 points and six assists.

The Gauchos evened the season series against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii defeated UC Santa Barbara 65-62 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.