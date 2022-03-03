CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Phillip scores 16 to lift UMES over Delaware St. 63-59

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:00 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Da’Shawn Phillip had 16 points and six rebounds as Maryland Eastern Shore edged past Delaware State 63-59 on Thursday night.

Dom London had 14 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (11-14, 6-8 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added seven rebounds.

Zach Kent had 16 points for the Hornets (2-25, 0-15), whose losing streak reached 23 games. John Stansbury added 13 points. Martez Robinson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Myles Carter, the Hornets’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 17 points per game, had 8 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Delaware State 58-50 on Feb. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

