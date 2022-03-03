CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Perez scores 27 to carry Manhattan past Iona 74-72

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 9:57 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Perez had 27 points, including the game-winning jumper with a second left in the game, as Manhattan edged Iona 74-72 on Thursday night.

Marques Watson had 13 points for Manhattan (15-14, 8-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Samba Diallo added 13 points and eight rebounds. Josh Roberts had seven rebounds.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Gaels (24-6, 16-3), whose five-game win streak ended. Walter Clayton Jr. added 17 points. Quinn Slazinski had 11 points.

The Jaspers leveled the season series against the Gaels. Iona defeated Manhattan 88-76 on Jan. 14.

___

___

