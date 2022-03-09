Penn State takes on Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:25 p.m.…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 4-16 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (12-16, 7-13 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:25 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -3.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Penn State Nittany Lions and Minnesota Golden Gophers play in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions have gone 10-5 in home games. Penn State has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Gophers are 4-16 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota has a 6-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nittany Lions won 67-46 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Jalen Pickett led the Nittany Lions with 20 points, and Jamison Battle led the Golden Gophers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is averaging 12.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Nittany Lions. Sam Sessoms is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Payton Willis averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Battle is shooting 42.6% and averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

