RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Papas scores 20 to…

Papas scores 20 to lead Monmouth past Rider in MAAC semi

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 8:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 20 points as Monmouth edged past Rider 72-68 in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament on Friday night.

Shavar Reynolds Jr. had 17 points for Monmouth (21-12). Walker Miller added 12 points. Marcus McClary had six rebounds.

Dwight Murray, Jr. had 20 points for the Broncs (14-19). Allen Powell added 19 points. Dimencio Vaughn had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up