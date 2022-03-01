Owens leads UMBC against Binghamton after 20-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (11-15, 8-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (15-13, 10-7 America East) Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Binghamton Bearcats (11-15, 8-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (15-13, 10-7 America East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces the Binghamton Bearcats after L.J. Owens scored 20 points in UMBC’s 93-79 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Retrievers have gone 8-4 in home games. UMBC is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats have gone 8-9 against America East opponents. Binghamton ranks seventh in the America East with 11.4 assists per game led by Jacob Falko averaging 3.2.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. UMBC won the last matchup 70-68 on Jan. 29. Keondre Kennedy scored 17 points points to help lead the Retrievers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darnell Rogers is averaging 11.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Retrievers. Kennedy is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Falko is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. John McGriff is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

