RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Ousmane leads North Texas…

Ousmane leads North Texas over Rice 68-50 in CUSA tourney

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Abou Ousmane had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Thomas Bell posted 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists as top-seeded North Texas defeated fifth-seeded Rice 68-50 in the Conference USA Conference tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Ousmane shot 8 for 10 from the floor.

Tylor Perry had 14 points for North Texas (24-5). Mardrez McBride added 13 points.

Mylyjael Poteat had 10 points for the Owls (16-16). Terrance McBride added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Pentagon comptroller says space, AI, microelectronics key in next budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up