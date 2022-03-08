Oregon plays Oregon State in Pac-12 Tournament

Oregon State Beavers (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12) vs. Oregon Ducks (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12) vs. Oregon Ducks (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks play in the Pac-12 Tournament against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Ducks are 12-5 in home games. Oregon scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 1-19 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State has a 2-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Oregon won 78-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Jacob Young led Oregon with 17 points, and Roman Silva led Oregon State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Ducks. Quincy Guerrier is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 13.2 points for the Beavers. Dashawn Davis is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Beavers: 0-10, averaging 79.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

