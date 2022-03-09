Oregon meets Oregon State in Pac-12 Tournament

Oregon State Beavers (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12) vs. Oregon Ducks (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon State Beavers (3-27, 1-19 Pac-12) vs. Oregon Ducks (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -9; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks take on the Oregon State Beavers in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Ducks are 12-5 on their home court. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by N’Faly Dante averaging 6.4.

The Beavers have gone 1-19 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon State has a 2-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Ducks won 78-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Jacob Young led the Ducks with 17 points, and Roman Silva led the Beavers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Richardson is averaging 14.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Ducks. De’Vion Harmon is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Abdul Alatishe is averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Beavers. Jarod Lucas is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Beavers: 0-10, averaging 79.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

