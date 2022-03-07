RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war reaches 2-week mark | Congress debates Ukraine aid package | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Oral Roberts tops W.…

Oral Roberts tops W. Illinois 80-68 in Summit League tourney

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 12:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Max Abmas had 22 points as Oral Roberts defeated Western Illinois 80-68 in the Summit League tournament’s quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Abmas hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Elijah Lufile had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Oral Roberts (19-11). Issac McBride added 11 points. DeShang Weaver had 11 points.

Trenton Massner had 28 points for the Leathernecks (16-15). Tamell Pearson added 14 points. Colton Sandage had 11 points and six rebounds.

Will Carius, the Leathernecks’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 15 points per game, had four points. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

SPACECOM doesn't even have a formal office, but it's in the center of future conflict

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up