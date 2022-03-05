Oral Roberts meets Western Illinois in Summit Tournament

Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-14, 7-11 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-11, 12-6 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9:30…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-14, 7-11 Summit) vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-11, 12-6 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and Western Illinois Leathernecks play in the Summit Tournament.

The Golden Eagles are 10-5 on their home court. Oral Roberts is fourth in college basketball averaging 83.8 points and is shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-11 against Summit opponents. Western Illinois averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Western Illinois won 90-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Luka Barisic led Western Illinois with 22 points, and Max Abmas led Oral Roberts with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 22.7 points and 3.7 assists. Issac McBride is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Trenton Massner is averaging 16.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Barisic is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 85.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.