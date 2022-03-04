Omier leads Arkansas State against Georgia State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-10, 8-7 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State Panthers (15-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-10, 8-7 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia State Panthers (15-10, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Norchad Omier scored 35 points in Arkansas State’s 81-77 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Panthers are 8-4 on their home court. Georgia State scores 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Red Wolves are 8-7 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Allen is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Justin Roberts is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Caleb Fields is averaging 7.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Red Wolves. Omier is averaging 19.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 67.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.