RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Okoro lifts Saint Louis…

Okoro lifts Saint Louis past La Salle 71-51 in A10 tourney

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 19 points, Francis Okoro had 17 points and 13 rebounds as Saint Louis rolled past La Salle 71-51 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Thursday.

Fred Thatch Jr. added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Yuri Collins scored 13 points for Saint Louis (22-10).

Jhamir Brickus had 11 points for the Explorers (11-19). Khalil Brantley added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up