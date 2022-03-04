Oklahoma visits Kansas State on 5-game road skid

Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-15, 6-11 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-15, 6-11 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma will aim to stop its five-game road slide when the Sooners take on Kansas State.

The Wildcats have gone 9-6 at home. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Mark Smith averaging 5.7.

The Sooners are 6-11 in conference matchups. Oklahoma is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 32 points per game in the paint led by Tanner Groves averaging 6.4.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Oklahoma won the last meeting 71-69 on Jan. 2. Elijah Harkless scored 21 points to help lead the Sooners to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Wildcats. Nijel Pack is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Groves is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Sooners. Jordan Goldwire is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, nine steals and one block per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.