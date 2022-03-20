Oklahoma State hires Jacie Hoyt as women’s hoops coach

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has hired Kansas City’s Jacie Hoyt as its women’s basketball coach. Hoyt went 81-65…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State has hired Kansas City’s Jacie Hoyt as its women’s basketball coach.

Hoyt went 81-65 during her five-year stint as Kansas City’s coach.

In 2020, she led the Roos to the Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship — the first in program history — and was the league’s coach of the year. This season, the Roos finished third in the Summit League and made their first postseason appearance in a decade. Kansas City lost to Northern Iowa in the women’s NIT.

Before taking over at Kansas City, Hoyt was an assistant under Jeff Mittie at Kansas State, where she helped the Wildcats to NCAA Tournament victories in 2016 and 2017. She was an assistant at Nevada from 2011 to 2014.

“We were looking for a program builder, someone with high integrity and energy, a role model for our student-athletes and a recruiter with experience attracting Big 12 caliber players,” OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “We believe we have found that in Jacie, and I look forward to our players and fans getting to know her.”

Hoyt replaces Jim Littell, who went 204-140 at Oklahoma State. He was Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2021 and led the Cowgirls to six NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by a Sweet 16 berth in 2014. The sides agreed to part ways toward the end of a 9-20 campaign.

